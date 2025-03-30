Nitish tells Shah he will never again ditch BJP

Meanwhile, with the Parliament poised to consider a controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, Bihar’s political landscape may be on the verge of a significant realignment of the Muslim vote — traditionally a stronghold for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, the JD(U). Representing 17.7 per cent of the state’s population, Muslims wield considerable influence in at least 47 Assembly seats.

Many within the Muslim community express concerns that the proposed Bill undermines Waqf institutions, prompting organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to stage protests and boycott the state government’s Iftar events. The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, and other I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties are leveraging these grievances, hoping to draw Muslims away from the JD(U).

JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar, however, downplayed the potential voter shift. He highlighted Nitish Kumar’s history of welfare measures targeting the Muslim community — such as forming the Waqf Development Council, establishing 50 residential schools, and rebuilding the Anjuman Islamia Building in Patna — while emphasising the state’s communal peace record under JD(U) rule.

Yet, as tensions simmer and Bihar’s Assembly elections approach, observers note that voters may weigh multiple factors — Nitish Kumar’s governance record, development schemes, and law-and-order credentials — alongside the contentious Waqf Bill. Political analysts predict that any perceived stance on the Bill could prove decisive for parties looking to secure the influential Muslim vote in the poll-bound state.