NCP Leader Seeks ‘One Murder’ Immunity for Women

Mumbai: NCP (SP) women’s wing president of Maharashtra Rohini Khadse has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, seeking immunity to women for committing one murder in view of the increasing atrocities against women. Citing a report, she also claimed that India is the most unsafe country for women. Rohini wrote this letter in Marathi, which has been recently granted classical language status by the central government.

Rohini’s letter assumes significance in the backdrop of her sister-in-law and junior Union Minister Raksha Khadse filing an FIR in connection with harassment of her daughter and her friends by a group of men at an event in Jalgaon district.

In her letter to the President of India, Rohini, who is a daughter of veteran Maharashtra leader and NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, said, “Women are vulnerable in our country, as atrocities against them are increasing by each passing day. Two days ago, a 12-year-old girl was gang raped in country’s financial capital Mumbai. President Mam, think about what the situation might be across the country.”

Mentioning the World Population Review Survey, Ms Khadse said that as per this survey report, India was ranked the most unsafe country for women in the Asia region. “The survey includes information related to abduction of women, the disappearance of women, domestic violence and other heinous issues. Therefore, on behalf of all women, we demand to allow us immunity against one murder,” said the NCP (SP) women’s wing president of Maharashtra.

Ms Khadse further justified in her letter why the women want immunity against one murder stating they want to eliminate the mentality of atrocities against the women and poor law and order situation. “Maharani Tara Rani and Ahilya Devi Holkar picked up weapons to protect our country, so to improve our society, why should we stay behind?” she asked.

The NCP (SP) leader said she is hopeful that the president would take an appropriate decision on her demand. “We will take this (decision of immunity against one murder) as a gift on the International Women’s Day from you (president),” Ms Khadse said.