Nanaji Deshmukh’s Legacy Inspires Generations: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid rich tribute to social reformer and RSS veteran late Nanaji Desmukh, a Bharat Ratna awardee, on his 15th death anniversary in Chitrakoot under Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, saying that the Jan Sangh ideologue left a deep impact on the society for undertaking social reforms.

Mr. Shah said some personalities leave an impact on the society not for years but for ages as they become the agent of reforms in the society and “Bharat Ratna Nanaji Desmukh” is one of them.

The Union minister said Nanaji Desmukh quit politics at the age of 60 years and embraced the spiritual path. Nanaji Desmukh worked for the spread of ‘Ekatmavad’ philosophy from Chitrakoot. He was born in Maharashtra but made Uttar Pradesh his ‘karyakshetra’ (workplace).

He was a prominent RSS and Jan Sangh leader and credited to have spread Jan Sangh in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Shah unveiled the statue of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay and ‘Ram Darshan Parishar’ in Chitrakoot.

This was Mr. Shah’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh within a gap of two days.

He was in Bhopal on February 25 to attend the closing session of the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS).