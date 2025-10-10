Mumbai’s Mahim Fort Set for Restoration

Mumbai:Mumbai’s historic Mahim Fort, built in the 13th century, is all set for comprehensive restoration and beautification. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with the Archaeology Department, will soon undertake the restoration project after removing the encroachments in the fort area.

“The conservation and beautification of the entire Mahim Fort area will be executed jointly by the BMC, its consultants, and the Archaeology Department,” said state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who on Thursday visited and inspected the Fort surroundings. A meeting to plan the road map has been convened next week at Mantralaya in Mumbai, he added.



Officials from the BMC, the Archaeology Department, the Public Works Department, consultants from BMC’s Heritage Department and Mumbai police officers were present during the minister’s visit.



The Mahim Fort is one of the most ancient structures in Mumbai. The original structure was built in the 13th century by King Bhimdev (Bhimbraj). In the 14th century, the Sultan of Gujarat attacked it, and later, in the 16th century, the Portuguese rebuilt the fort.



The Fort spans one acre, while the surrounding open space extends over two acres, making it a three-acre coastal site. The remains found in the area – some dating back to King Bhimdev’s era and later Portuguese structures – still exist within the premises.



Over the years, a large number of unauthorized constructions had come up around this historic site. The BMC undertook efforts to clear these encroachments, and as a result, today, Mahim Fort can breathe freely once again, said Shelar.

