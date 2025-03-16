Mumbai Indians Clinch WPL 2025 Title in Thrilling Final

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final, defeating Delhi Capitals by a narrow margin of eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Delhi Capitals fought hard but fell short, managing 141/9 by the end of their innings.

England and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt created history during the final, becoming the first player in WPL history to cross the 500-run mark in a single season. Her record-breaking achievement added to the excitement of the high-stakes clash.

With this win, Mumbai Indians secured the WPL 2025 title, capping off an intense season with a memorable triumph.