Modi, Vance Summit to Discuss Tariffs

New Delhi: In a high-profile much-anticipated four-day visit, US vice-president J.D. Vance will reach New Delhi on Monday morning for an official visit and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening, following which Modi is expected to host a dinner for the Vance family at his residence. The US vice-president, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their children, will also visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. Vance will reach New Delhi after wrapping up his visit to Italy, where he had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

This will be the first top-level visit from the United States ever since the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, and then substantially rolled it back for 90 days earlier this month, with the sole exception of China. This will also be the first such visit from the US side ever since terrorist and former Pakistan Army officer Tahawwur Rana, now a Canadian citizen, was extradited from the US to India last week to face justice in the Indian courts for his role in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.

The US vice-president, accompanied by his wife and children, had earlier met Modi in Paris in February on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence summit hosted by France. Modi had also visited the US subsequently that month and had held talks with US President Donald Trump.

India and the US are in the process of negotiating a bilateral trade pact that is expected to be finalised by autumn this year. With an eye on China in the region, the two nations also have robust defence ties. Another key aspect of their relationship is the initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) that was launched a few years ago wherein significant strides have been made towards deepening and expanding strategic cooperation across key technology sectors including space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, and clean energy. Global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia, are also expected to be discussed during the visit.

On the visit of Vance, New Delhi had stated last week: “The vice-president of the United States of America, J.D. Vance, will pay an official visit to India from April 21 to 24. He will be accompanied by the Second Lady, Ms Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration. This will be Vance’s first visit to India. During the visit, he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21.” It added: “The vice-president and his delegation will have other engagements in Delhi and are also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington DC on April 24. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US joint statement issued on February 13 during the visit of the Prime Minister to the US. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”

The US vice-president’s office at the White House had also stated last week that vice-president J.D. Vance, accompanied by his (Indian-origin) wife Usha and their children, will visit Italy and then India from April 18-24. The communication said that “in India, the vice-president will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra”. It added that Vance and his family “will also participate in engagements at cultural sites”. The cultural sites that the vice-president and his family will visit are expected to include the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Amber Fort in Jaipur. Sources said the Vance family may also visit the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

Modi is known to share an excellent personal rapport with President Trump and the visit will highlight the close ties India has with the United States under the Trump administration. The visit to India is being seen by observers as a strong message to China, which is currently involved in a bitter trade war with the United States.