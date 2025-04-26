Modi distributes more than 51,000 appointment letters at 15th Rozgar Mela

Addressing the 15th “Rozgar Mela” held at 47 locations across the country after distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the Central government, the Prime Minister said that it is a time for unprecedented opportunities for youngsters.



“The foundation of any nation's progress and success lies in its youth… When the youth actively participate in nation-building, the nation experiences rapid development and establishes its identity on the global stage,” he said.



Mr Modi noted that India's youth are showcasing their immense potential to the world through their hard work and innovation. He stated that his government is ensuring, at every step, that employment and self-employment opportunities for the country's youth continue to grow.



The Prime Minister pointed out that initiatives like Skill India, Startup India,and Digital India are creating new opportunities for the youth, and through these campaigns, the government is providing an open platform for India's youth to showcase their talents.



Mr Modi further noted that as a result of these efforts, in this decade, India's youth have propelled the nation to the forefront in the fields of technology, data and innovation.

In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned the success of digital platforms like UPI, ONDC and GeM (Government e-Marketplace), which demonstrate how the youth are leading transformative changes in the digital economy. “India now leads the world in real-time digital transactions and a significant share of this achievement is credited to the youth,” he remarked.



The Prime Minister pointed out that the "Manufacturing Mission" announced in this Budget aims at promoting the "Make in India" initiative and providing India's youth with opportunities to create globally standardised products.



“This initiative will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country but will also open up new employment opportunities nationwide,” Mr Modi said, adding that this is an unprecedented time of opportunities for India's youth.



Mentioning that the IMF recently stated that India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy, Mr Modi emphasised that this growth has multiple facets, with the most significant being the increase in job opportunities across all sectors in the coming days.



Mr Modi highlighted that, for the first time, products from Khadi and village industries have surpassed a turnover of `1.70-lakh crores, generating millions of new jobs, especially in rural areas.



The Prime Minister further mentioned that before 2014, only 18 million tonnes of cargo were moved annually through inland water transport and this year, cargo movement has exceeded 145 million tonnes. He attributed this success to India's consistent policy-making and decision-making in this direction.