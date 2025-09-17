Massive Landslide Blocks Odisha's Kalinga Ghat Road, Cuts Off Kandhamal–Ganjam Link

Bhubaneswar: Traffic between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts came to a grinding halt on Tuesday after a massive landslide struck Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district.

Continuous rains loosened the hillside soil, sending boulders and heaps of mud crashing onto the road and cutting off a key lifeline for commuters.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the ghat, with passengers enduring long delays and uncertainty. Officials have sounded an alert, and clearance operations are being planned, though the persistent downpour has slowed initial response efforts.

“The rain is still continuing. Once it subsides, we will start full-scale rescue and clearance operations. At present, only safety measures are being taken,” said Prashant Kumar Sahu, Sub-Divisional Officer, National Highway Authority , Phulbani. He added that the landslide had damaged a culvert and that plans were underway to construct permanent retaining and guard walls to secure the vulnerable stretch.

A technical team is expected to join the operation shortly, and heavy machinery will be deployed to remove debris and restore traffic. Until then, officials have advised travellers to avoid the route.