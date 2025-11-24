Mamata Banerjee Objects to Election Commissioner's Contract Hiring

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday against the one-year contractual recruitment of 1000 data entry operators and 50 software developers by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, instead of deputing those working with the state government, for the special intensive revision (SIR) and other poll-related job.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also objected to the Election Commission's plans to open polling booths at private residential complexes in the upcoming Assembly polls while calling the two steps “disturbing yet urgent developments” in her second letter to Mr Kumar within a week.

“It has recently come to light that the CEO, West Bengal, has directed District Election Officers (DEOs) not to engage contractual data entry operators and Bangla Sahyata Kendra (BSK) staff for SIR-related or other election-related data work. Simultaneously, the CEO's office has floated a Request for Proposal (RfP) for hiring 1,000 Data Entry Operators and 50 Software Developers for a period of one year. This raises serious concerns,” Ms Banerjee stated.

She pointed out, “When district offices already have a substantial number of competent professionals performing such functions, what necessitates the CEO's initiative to outsource the same work through an external agency for a full year? Traditionally, field offices have always hired their own contractual data entry personnel as per requirement. If there is an urgent need, DEOS are fully empowered to undertake such hiring themselves.”

The CM wondered, “Why, then, is the CEO's office assuming this role on behalf of field offices? What substantive difference is expected in the service conditions or contractual obligations between those already engaged and those to be hired through the proposed agency? Is this exercise being undertaken at the behest of a political party to serve vested interests? The timing and manner of this RfP certainly raise legitimate doubts.”

She then wrote, “It has further been brought to my attention that the Election Commission is considering setting up polling stations within private residential complexes, and DEOs have been asked to provide recommendations. This proposal is deeply problematic. Polling stations have always been-and must remain-located in government or semi-government institutions, preferably within a 2 km radius, to ensure accessibility and neutrality.”

The TMC chief observed, “Private buildings are typically avoided for clear reasons: they compromise fairness, violate established norms, and create discriminatory distinctions between privileged residents and the general public- the haves and have-nots. Why is such a move being contemplated at all? Again, is this being done under pressure from a political party to advance their partisan interests? Why? Why? Why?”

She added, “The implications of such a decision would have severe impact on the fairness of the electoral process. I urge you to examine these issues with utmost seriousness, impartiality, and transparency. It is essential that the dignity, neutrality, and credibility of the Commission, remain above reproach and are not compromised, under any circumstances.”