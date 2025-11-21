Maharashtra BJP Minister Alleges Threat From Congress MLA

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday accused Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh of obstructing anti-encroachment drives and protecting illegal occupants in Malvani area of Mumbai. In a letter to the police commissioner, Mr. Lodha also alleged that Mr. Shaikh has given threats to him and his family.

Mr. Lodha has been vocal about the alleged presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Mumbai particularly in Malvani area, of which Shaikh is the local MLA. He has also undertaken a campaign against illegal constructions in the area.

In a letter written to Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, the minister has alleged that Shaikh has been ‘encouraging illegal structures’ in Malvani, adding that such activities pose a serious threat to Mumbai’s security.

“Mumbai, being an international city, remains on terrorists’ radar. Yet, MLA Aslam Shaikh continues to facilitate illegal constructions in Malvani, compromising the city’s safety. This will not be tolerated,” Mr. Lodha stated.

The minister claimed that a video clip containing threats against him and a colleague had been circulated on social media, and urged the police to take appropriate action. He reiterated that “disruptive forces” will not deter him from continuing strong action against infiltrators. He emphasised that national security and the safety of Mumbai residents remain his top priorities.

Mr. Shaikh was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam condemned Shaikh’s alleged threats and demanded strict action against him. “Legal action will be taken against Shaikh for his threats given to the minister. The Congress MLA has promoted the ‘Malvani pattern’ by giving priority to Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. We will not approve such activities on the soil of Mumbai,” he said.