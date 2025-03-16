Madhya Pradesh HC: Wife’s Vulgar Chats with Men Valid Ground for Divorce

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Rusia and Justice Gajendra Singh upheld the Family Court’s verdict to grant a divorce to the husband on the ground of mental cruelty he had suffered on account of her wife’s vulgar chatting with her male friends.

“No husband would tolerate that his wife is in conversation through mobile by way of this type (of) vulgar chatting”, the court observed.

The bench held that a spouse has the freedom to communicate with friends but observed that “The level of conservation must remain decent and dignified, especially when it involves a person of the opposite gender”.

If a husband or wife continues such activities despite objections, it amounts to mental cruelty, the court said while upholding the Family Court’s verdict granting a divorce to the husband.

The case relates to a couple hailing from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The couple was married in 2018.

The husband who works as a manager in a NationaliSed bank later alleged that his wife used to misbehave with his mother and other family members and even refused to take care of her when she suffered a fracture.

The husband had learnt about his wife engaging in vulgar chats with her male friends and later retrieved them as evidence.

His wife left for her parent’s house on April 5, 2019 and did not return despite several reconciliation efforts, the husband said.

His wife even threatened to implicate him in the dowry and domestic violence cases, the police said.