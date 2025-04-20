Kharge: Nitish changes parties just for CM’s chair

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday addressed a massive “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally at Dalsagar Stadium in Buxar, kicking off his party’s push to regain ground ahead of next year’s state Assembly elections. Kharge launched a stinging critique of the ruling NDA, accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “changing parties just for ‘kursi’” and branding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 promise of a ₹1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar as unfulfilled. “Modi ji runs a factory of lies,” he declared to cheers from the crowd.

Turning to the Enforcement Directorate’s recent chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Kharge denounced it as a “politically motivated move” intended to intimidate the opposition. “The BJP wants to scare us, but we will not bow down,” he asserted.

Invoking the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, Kharge reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to social justice and constitutional values and urged voters to back the Mahagathbandhan alliance of Congress, RJD and Left parties. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other local leaders echoed his call, highlighting unemployment, inflation and caste discrimination as key campaign issues. Senior Congress figures are slated to tour Bihar in the coming days to bolster the drive.