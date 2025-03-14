Kerala Police Seize 2 kg Ganja from Polytechnic Hostel, 3 Students Arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police seized 2 kg ganja from a hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery in Enrakulam district and arrested three students.

The ganja was seized from the rooms of Akash M, 21, Adithyan,20, and Abhiraj R , 21, all final year students. The police seized 1.909 kg of ganja from Akash's room and 9.7 gm from the other two accused.

Abhiraj is an SFI union leader. The three have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The students were packing the ganja in small packets when the police raided the hostel on Thursday night. They were planning to sell the packets to students during Holi celebrations on Friday.

Meanwhile, the college authorities suspended the three students who were arrested in the narcotics case. The decision to suspend the students was taken by the academic council of the college, which convened an urgent meeting following the police action.

The suspended students will be allowed to appear for their examinations.

The raids in the hostel were carried out jointly by a team of District Anti Narcotic Special Action For (DANSAF) and Kalamassery police.

The SFI leadership has denied allegations their leader Abhiraj was involved in the incident. SFI Kalamassery area resident Devaraj said that ganja was seized from the rooms of KSU workers Adil and Akash.

Abhiraj who is the college union secretary, was not in the hostel at the time of the raids. He was inside the campus and engaged in decoration work for the forthcoming unit conference, he claimed.