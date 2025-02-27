J&K Police Seal Jama Masjid, Block Funeral Prayer of Mirwaiz's kin
Authorities sealed Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, preventing Namaz-e-Janaza for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s kin, citing security concerns
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday sealed Srinagar’s Jama Masjid to hold back the Namaz-e-Janaza, the congregational funeral prayer of the father-in-law of the region’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
The Mirwaiz’s kin Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, a well-respected medical professional, died overnight after a prolonged illness. Soon after the Mirwaiz’s office -Mirwaiz Manzil- announced that his funeral prayer will be held at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque after the Dhuhr or midday Islamic prayers, a strong police contingent arrived at the place of worship and sealed the premises after asking those present to leave. The police officials privately termed it as a precautionary measure taken to prevent any breach of peace.
In a post on ‘X’, the Mirwaiz Manzil informed, “Once again the authorities have sealed the gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings and informed that the Namaz-e-Janaza (of Dr. Masoodi) will not be allowed at Jama Masjid”. It added, “The Mirwaiz Manzil strongly condemns the authorities for the use and display of force and power even in moments of grief and religious rituals. The Namaz-e-Janaza for the departed will now be offered at Masjid Wazir Mohammad Khan at Bagat Barzulla (an uptown Srinagar locality) at 2 pm.”
J&K Awami (People’s) Action Committee, a constituent of the Hurriyat Conference headed by the Mirwaiz, in a statement expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dr. Masoodi, acknowledging his “remarkable social and humanitarian services.”
It, however, also strongly condemned the imposition of restrictions by state authorities on offering funeral prayer for the deceased at the Jama Masjid. “Such an aggressive approach by the state authorities in a moment of mourning is not only unjustified but also entirely contrary to the recognized human values and ethics”, the statement said, adding that the funeral prayer of the deceased was later offered at Barzulla and led by the Mirwaiz.Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has in a statement condoled the passing of the Mirwaiz’s kin and said that the deceased was also a brother of his senior party colleague and lawmaker Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi. “My condolences to the Mirwaiz and his loved ones…I send my heartfelt condolences to Justice (retd.) Masoodi Sahab and his family (also),” he said in separate posts on ‘X’.
The ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition PDP criticised the police move terming it "regrettable" and "cruel", respectively. “The decision to disallow the Namaz-e-Janaza of Dr Sibtain Masoodi at Jama Masjid, Srinagar is deeply regrettable and wrong. Such actions are not only regressive but also demonstrate the hollowness of claims of normalcy in the region,” the NC said in a statement. The statement posted on social media platforms including 'X' added, "It is precisely these kinds of steps that reveal the lack of trust the authorities have in their own assertions of peace and stability. The police, in their short-sighted approach, fail to realise that restricting such basic rights only further erodes the trust and goodwill of the people.”
PDP's Iltija Mufti also took to 'X' to say, "Unfathomable & cruel that authorities have barred the Namaz-e-Janaza of Mirwaiz Sahab’s father-in-law Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi Sahab at Jama Masjid today. One assumed that after an elected government there’d be some relief but instead they are complicit by their silence which has emboldened GOIs iron fisted policy of repression.”
Pertinently, J&K being a Union Territory, the police, and law and order subjects are directly controlled by the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor.