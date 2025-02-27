J&K Police Arrest Terror Funding Suspect in Delhi

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a Srinagar resident from Delhi, accusing him of being involved in terror funding and having links with the members of proscribed terror outfits operating from Pakistan and POJK.

It identified the accused as Parvez Ahmad Khan alias PK of Srinagar’s Bemina area and said that he was arrested from the national capital in a covert operation in partnership with the Delhi police and its Crime Investigation Department (CID).

“He is involved in terror funding and having links with terrorists of proscribed terrorist organization(s) sitting across the LoC. The case registered in February 2024 at the Police Station CIK relates to providing logistic support to terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organization(s) active in J&K by a variety of means including providing/passing on funds to them for carrying terrorist activities in the Union Territory,” a statement issued here said.

It added that the money is being routed through various means from across LoC and then pushed into India through their couriers which included the accused (Khan). “The operation was planned at the CIK Headquarters a few days ago and the accused terrorist was on surveillance (both technical and physical). The accused was hiding and evading arrest and was planning to abscond from the present location,” the CIK said.

The statement further stated that the arrest was made in compliance to a “warrant of arrest” issued by competent court at Srinagar and that the accused will be produced before competent court at Srinagar after his transit from Delhi to Srinagar for which transit remand has been obtained from a Delhi court. The CIK said that further arrests in the case are also expected.