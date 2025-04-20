I.N.D.I.A. Bloc to Continue in 2027 UP Polls: Akhilesh

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday vowed that the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will endure through the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Prayagraj, he accused the BJP of acting as a “land mafia” by tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to seize Waqf lands, and asserted that the PDA (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) would “uproot the BJP” at the ballot box.

Dispelling doubts about the coalition formed ahead of the 2024 general election, Yadav declared, “The I.N.D.I.A. alliance is present and will remain.” He further charged the ruling party with “snatching” citizens’ funds via demonetisation and GST and with eroding reservation rights.

On the state’s handling of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, he promised an inquiry into alleged mismanagement, claiming the government underreported fatalities, saw drones and CCTVs fail during the January stampede, and pressured victims’ families to alter causes of death.

Addressing controversy over SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rana Sanga, Yadav urged moving beyond divisive histories. He also distributed a booklet of his proposals for future Kumbh planning and a Harvard study on the 2013 festival. Yadav was in the city to attend the daughter’s wedding of state SP president Shyam Lal Pal.



