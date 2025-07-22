IAF to Phase Out Last MiG-21 Squadron in September

The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A, was to replace the MiG-21s fighter jets, but their induction has been delayed due supply constraints in getting engines from GE.

The squadron operating the last MiG 21 plane are currently in Rajasthan's Nal Air Force base. Acquired in March 1963, the MiG-21, was the first supersonic aircraft in the IAF inventory. During the course of the time IAF inducted over 900 MiG-21s. It was upgraded over the years to undertake multiple combat roles.

The legendary fighter aircraft has played a key role in Indian defence including being the hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. India had acquired the MiG-21 fighter aircraft as it was building up its military capability after the 1962 India-China war.

However, recently it earned the nickname as "flying coffin" due to spate of accidents in which number of pilots lost their lives. The aircraft has the highest landing and take-off speed in the world.



While India is struggling to maintain its squadron strength, China has deployed 5th generation fighter jets and Pakistan is in the process of acquiring similar jets.