IAF Fields MiG-29, Jaguar jets in 12-Nation Air Drill in UAE

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has deployed MiG‑29 and Jaguar fighter jets to participate in Exercise Desert Flag‑10, a 12-nation air exercise hosted by the UAE Air Force at Al Dhafra Air Base.

The IAF contingent arrived on Sunday ahead of the exercise, which runs from April 21 to May 8. Alongside India, forces from Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States will take part.

Desert Flag‑10 will see participating air arms conduct complex missions including close air support, forward air control and combat search and rescue. The drill aims to enhance tactical proficiency, facilitate the exchange of operational best practices and strengthen interoperability among some of the world’s most capable air forces. IAF officials said India’s involvement underscores the nation’s commitment to deepening defence ties and collaborative readiness with friendly countries in the region and beyond.