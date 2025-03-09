IAF Chief Warns of Pak's Fighter Jet Upgrade

New Delhi: Amidst reports of Pakistan getting fifth-generation Chinese fighter jets, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said on Saturday that the acquisition will give Pakistan an advantage "if we don't catch up with that technology.".

On US President Donald Trump's offer of F-35 fighter jets, the Air Force Chief said that IAF has not yet analysed the aircraft and F-35s are not like "washing machines or refrigerators for homes", which can be bought only on looks.

"We have to analyse an aircraft fully. What are the requirements and what comes along with it. Obviously, cost is also a factor," he said, adding that the IAF has not given the aircraft a thought and there is no offer that has been made.

The Air Chief said that currently the IAF is analysing the defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh-led empowered committee report on capability enhancement of the Indian Air Force. He said that the IAF will construct a roadmap on the basis of the report.

"Advantage? Yes, it will give them an advantage if we don't catch up with that technology," the Air Chief said at an event in response to a question about whether China giving Pakistan fifth-generation aircraft will give it an advantage.

The Air Chief Marshal pointed out that this is in the intelligence domain and open-source intelligence that talks are going on for fifth-generation Chinese aircraft being given to Pakistan.

"So we need to accelerate and make sure that we are not found wanting," said the Air Force Chief. He added that something like that had happened when Pakistan got the beyond visual range (BVRs) air-to-air missiles. "We were on the defensive for some time till we got our BVRs. Now that we have Rafales, we know that we can take on any kind of BVR," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said that it was like a cat-and-mouse game, which will keep on happening. "If you can anticipate it a little earlier... we can push ourselves to go to that stage before they reach, nothing like that," he said.

On the leaked video where he was seen pulling up state-owned HAL officials over delays in getting Tejas aircraft, IAF chief said that it was a friendly talk. He said that it was "ridiculous" for somebody "sneaking into what you are talking privately" and his intentions were to "get to their conscience".

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, both Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi pointed out collusivity between China and Pakistan. The Navy Chief underlined the fact that China is giving Pakistan new warships to boost its navy.

Gen. Dwivedi said there is a "high degree of collusivity" between China and Pakistan, which must be accepted. "What it means, as far as I am concerned, is that the two-front threat is a reality," he said.