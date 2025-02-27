Heatwave Grips Coastal Karnataka, Hits 41.1°C

Mangaluru: Savantvada Hobli in Uttara Kannada recorded the highest temperature in Karnataka at 41.1 degrees, as extreme heat gripped Coastal Karnataka, with 17 locations registering temperatures above 39 degrees in the past 24 hours.



The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that nine locations in Uttara Kannada and four each in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi experienced soaring temperatures, making it one of the hottest days of the season.

In Dakshina Kannada district, Sulya and Beltangady recorded the highest temperature at 40.4 degrees, followed by Uppinangadi (39.6 degrees), Mangaluru (39.4 degrees), and Bantwal (39.4 degrees). Udupi district also saw soaring temperatures, with Vandse recording 39.9 degrees, Kota and Ajekar at 39.5 degrees, and Brahmavara at 39.1 degrees.

Uttara Kannada district had the highest number of locations affected by the heat, with Ghadasaya recording 40.7 degrees, Mirjan at 40.5 degrees, Basagod at 40.1 degrees, and Honnavar at 39.4 degrees, Bhatkal (40.4 degrees), Belikere (39.8 degrees), Mavinkurve (39.5 degrees), and Mavalli (39.0 degrees).

The KSNDMC report quoted India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that on Wednesday the maximum temperature were; appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees to 5 degrees) at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and near normal (-1.5 degrees to 1.5 degrees) over rest of the State.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Coastal Karnataka for the next two days, cautioning that hot and humid conditions are likely to persist for the following 24 hours.

“Due to increase of Relative Humidity between (40-50) % and maximum Air temperature in the range of (37-38) Deg Celsius over Coastal Karnataka, the human body perceive the maximum temperature in the range between (40-50) Deg Cel,” the report added.

Weather forecasts indicate no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over the next five days in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. However, North Interior Karnataka is expected to see stable temperatures for the next two days, followed by a rise of 2-3 degrees over the subsequent three days.