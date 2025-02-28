Hampi Utsav 2025 Begins With Grand Cultural Fest

Hosapete: The much-awaited Hampi Utsav-2025 commenced today, promising three days of vibrant festivities that showcase the rich history, culture, and grandeur of the famous Vijayanagara Empire. This year’s festival is set to captivate visitors with cultural performances, exhibitions, adventure activities, and seamless transport arrangements.







Floral and Bullock Exhibitions Draw Crowds





As part of the celebrations, a floral exhibition organized by the Vijayanagara district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Horticulture at Matanga Parvata Grounds has emerged as a major attraction.

Using five tons of flowers stunning replicas of the Virupaksheshwara Temple and the Eduru Basavanna statue have been created. Minister for Waqf, Minority Welfare, and District In-Charge B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan inaugurated the exhibition by offering floral tributes to the Shivalinga in the Virupaksheshwara Temple replica.

Among the highlights of the exhibition are a millet-based logo of Hampi Utsav 2025, the Vijayanagara Empire’s Varaha emblem, portraits of Hampi founders Hakka-Bukka and their Guru Vidyaranya, a floral representation of the Indian Constitution’s Preamble, the Ashoka Chakra, a statue of Basavanna, a farmer with oxen, a miniature weather station, and Shiva idols in a water fountain. Visitors, especially women, were seen enthusiastically clicking photos and selfies in front of these displays. The exhibition also features bonsai horticulture art and stone carvings of eminent personalities.

The bullock exhibition, organized by the district administration and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, was another highlight, held behind the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) office in Kamalapur. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan inaugurated the event, which saw over 25 pairs of Hallikar, Ongole, Amrit Mahal, and Kilari bulls competing for prizes. The first prize of Rs 10,000 and the Champion of Champions title went to Suleman E.’s pair of Hallikar bulls, while farmers K. Siddappa and Pujari Jogayya secured the second and third places, respectively.





Adventure and Aerial Rides Thrill Visitors





Adding a spectacular dimension to the festival, boating activities have been introduced at Kamalapura Lake. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan inaugurated the rides on Thursday by taking a scenic boat ride with local leaders and officials. He even tried his hand at jet skiing, adding an adventurous touch to the event.

Visitors can enjoy speedboat rides and jet skiing for the next three days, organized by Aqua Ride, a company known for water adventure sports in Murudeshwar and Gokarna. The rides are priced at Rs 100 per person for speedboats and Rs 300 per person for jet-ski rides, with all necessary safety measures in place.

For those looking for a bird’s-eye view of Hampi, helicopter rides have been introduced, running until March 3. Operated by Thumbe Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Chiplayan Aviation Pvt. Ltd., the 7-minute aerial ride takes off from Hotel Mayura Bhuvaneshwari premises in Kamalapura and is priced at Rs 3,999 per person, with free entry for children under two years.





Special Transport Arrangements





To ensure smooth travel for festival-goers, 198 special buses have been deployed across all taluk centers of Vijayanagara district and Sandur in Ballari district. Additionally, 40 free special buses will operate daily between Hosapete and Hampi, making it easier for the public to reach the venue.

With an expected surge in visitors, 50 additional buses will be arranged based on demand. The divisional control officer of KSRTC Hosapete has urged the public to make use of these services for a hassle-free experience.





Grand Stage Reflects Vijayanagara’s Architectural Brilliance





The main stage at Gayatri Peetha Ground has been meticulously designed to reflect the architectural splendor of the Vijayanagara Empire, incorporating elements from Hoysala, Chola, and Islamic architecture, symbolizing communal harmony.

Named after former Deputy Chief Minister MP Prakash, the 120x80 feet stage features stunning replicas of Hazara Rama and Vijaya Vittala temples, the world-famous Kamal Mahal, and intricate musical pillars. The right side of the stage features a sculpture of Hanuman from Anjanadri Hill, while the left side showcases a replica of the Sasivekalu Ganesha statue. The stone chariot, Vijayanagara’s Varaha emblem, and the Hampi Utsav-2025 logo further enhance the stage’s grandeur.

The festival will also feature performances by renowned film stars, music directors, and playback singers, scheduled until March 2. A seating capacity of 70,000 has been arranged for visitors, while a VIP lounge and media center have been set up on either side of the stage.

Beyond the main stage, six additional stages will host various cultural performances, dance shows, and music concerts, including the popular Sound and Light stage.

With cultural exhibitions, adventure sports, aerial rides, and world-class performances, Hampi Utsav-2025 promises to be a grand celebration of Karnataka’s glorious heritage. The festival continues until March 2, offering visitors a rare experience in the heart of the Vijayanagara Empire.