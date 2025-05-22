Enemies Have Seen Sindoor Turn Into Barooa: Modi

New Delhi: Lauding Indian armed forces for creating a "chakravyuh" (trap) that forced Pakistan to kneel down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the enemies of the country have seen the consequence when "sindoor" turns into "barood" (gunpowder).

In his first public address in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Prime Minister said that, in a meticulously executed operation, the three forces collaborated to dismantle Pakistan’s defences, forcing them into submission.

“In response to the April 22 attack, India destroyed nine of the biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes. This action demonstrated the nation's strength, proving that when the sacred sindoor turns into barood, the outcome is definitive,” he said.

In his address, Mr Modi pointed out a significant coincidence — five years ago, after the Balakot air strike, his first public rally was in Rajasthan. Similarly, following the recent Operation Sindoor, his first rally is again in Rajasthan, in Bikaner, reaffirming the land’s deep-rooted valour and patriotism.

Mr Modi said that those who attempted to erase the sacred sindoor have been reduced to dust, and those who spilt India’s blood have now paid the price in full.

The Prime Minister stated that those who assumed India would remain silent are now in hiding, while those who boasted about their weapons now lie buried beneath rubble.

Emphasising that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge but a new form of justice, Mr Modi said that it was not just an expression of outrage but a display of India's unwavering strength and determination.

"Ab toh Modi ki naso mein lahu nahi garam sindoor beh raha hai (Not blood but sindoor runs in Modi's veins)," he said, adding, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack.

Mr Modi asserted that the nation has adopted a bold approach, striking the enemy directly and decisively. “Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle. This is India… this is the new India,” stressed the Prime Minister.

Once again outlining the three key principles established through Operation Sindoor in India’s fight against terrorism, the Prime Minister further stated the first principle — any terrorist attack on India will be met with a decisive response, with the timing, method and terms determined solely by India’s armed forces.

“Second, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Third, India will no longer differentiate between terrorist masterminds and the governments that support them, rejecting Pakistan’s distinction between state and non-state actors,” he said.

Speaking about the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism, the Prime Minister said that seven distinct groups, comprising leaders from various political parties and foreign policy experts, are actively working to present Pakistan’s true face to the world.

Asserting that Pakistan can never win a direct confrontation with India and recalling its repeated failures in past conflicts, Mr Modi emphasised that, unable to succeed in open battles, Pakistan has long used terrorism as a weapon against India, resorting to violence and creating an atmosphere of fear.

Mr Modi mentioned that Pakistan had underestimated India’s resolve, stating that under his leadership, the nation stands strong and unwavering. “Any terrorist attack on India will result in severe consequences, with Pakistan paying a heavy price —borne by its military and its economy,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that upon arriving in Bikaner, he landed at Nal airport, which Pakistan had attempted to target but failed to inflict any damage on. He said that across the border, Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase has been forced to shut down for several days due to India’s precise military strikes, which severely impacted its operations.

"No one knows when Pakistan's Rahimyar Khan airbase will open again. It is in the ICU. The attack has destroyed it,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister firmly stressed that there will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan and asserted that any discussions will solely revolve around the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Mr Modi warned that if Pakistan continued exporting terrorists, it will face economic ruin and reiterated that India will not allow Pakistan access to its share of water and that playing with Indian blood will come at a steep cost. “This resolve is India's commitment, one that no force in the world can shake,” he stressed.

“Both security and prosperity are essential for building a developed India,” Mr Modi emphasised, asserting that this vision can only be realised when every corner of the country is strengthened.

The Prime Minister recalled his public statement in Churu after the 2019 Balakot airstrike, reaffirming his commitment to the nation, "Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga, mein desh nahi mitne dunga (Swear by this soil, I will not let the country bow, I will not let the country fall)."

Referring to the surgical strikes and the Balakote air strike, the Prime Minister said that earlier India carried out attacks by entering into their houses, but now the attack was directly on their chest.

"Now, Modi, the servant of 'Maa Bharti', is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind remains cool, but his blood is hot," he said.

Condemning the terrorist attack on April 22, where assailants targeted innocent lives based on their faith, the Prime Minister remarked that while the bullets were fired in Pahalgam, they wounded the hearts of 140 crore Indians, uniting the nation in resolve against terrorism.