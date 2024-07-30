Centre, Delhi face off over death of 3 IAS aspirants

New Delhi: The Central government faced off with the Delhi government on Monday over the deaths of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi, accusing the Delhi administration of "carelessness" and neglect. The Centre informed Parliament that clear guidelines exist for operating coaching centres and emphasised that oversight falls under the jurisdiction of state governments.

The debate in Parliament transcended party lines, with members from both Houses calling for stringent regulations on coaching centres. Some MPs even proposed a ban on these centres, arguing that they function as a parallel education system that undermines the formal education sector.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion highlighted criticism of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP members accused the AAP of spending on advertisements rather than investing in civic amenities. AAP MP Swati Maliwal suggested that local elected officials should also be held accountable, noting the absence of visits from ministers or councillors to the grieving families.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar described coaching centres as akin to "gas chambers" and stressed the need for scrutiny of their substantial expenditures on advertising. He also underscored the commercialisation of education as a critical issue.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, whose constituency includes Old Rajinder Nagar, blamed the AAP for its "utter apathy" and demanded the formation of an inquiry committee under the home ministry. She also called for criminal negligence charges against the AAP.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed demands for accountability, with Tharoor highlighting safety code violations and Yadav calling for a thorough investigation. Earlier, during the Question Hour, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan avoided directly addressing the incident but emphasised the need for responsibility without political interference.

In the Rajya Sabha, housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar placed the blame on the Delhi government for its "carelessness" and suggested measures to improve civic amenities. He criticised the delay in taking action on notices issued to coaching institutes.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that coaching institutes must adhere to regulations and stressed that education is a shared responsibility of both the Centre and the states. He called for fixing responsibility to prevent future incidents.

The discussion also included critiques of the Delhi government's handling of education and civic issues. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the issuance of No Objection Certificates for the basement of the coaching centre and highlighted problems with sewage management and water shortages in Delhi.

Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala proposed legislation to regulate coaching centres, including their fee structures and safety conditions. He criticised the commercialisation of education and pointed to a decline in government and aided schools under the NDA regime.

TMC’s Derek O'Brien and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva raised concerns about the commodification of education and the role of the Delhi LG, respectively. AAP leader Sanjay Singh defended the Delhi government, attributing the issues to long-standing MCD mismanagement under the BJP.

NCP’s Fauzia Khan, AIADMK’s M. Thambidurai, and YSRC’s V. Vijaysai Reddy joined the call for banning coaching centres, arguing they perpetuate a parallel education system that challenges the integrity of the formal education sector.