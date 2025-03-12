Bidar Police Seize 14 kg Ganja, Arrest Smuggler

Bidar: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Bidar police arrested an accused smuggling ganja near the Bhalki railway station on Tuesday evening.

Police sources told Deccan Chronicle that they seized 14 kg ganja worth approximately Rs 14 lakh during the operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pavan, a resident of Hyderabad. According to police sources, he was allegedly transporting ganja from Maharashtra to Telangana via Bhalki using railway routes.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by the Bhalki Circle Inspector (CPI) conducted a raid near the railway station.

A case has been registered at the Bhalki Town Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Police officials are probing if he was earlier accused in any other case and also if there are other people with him in this crime.