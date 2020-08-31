Monday, Aug 31, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,624,613

76,664

Recovered

2,775,194

64,475

Deaths

64,646

1,018

Maharashtra78068956240124399 Andhra Pradesh4247673217543884 Tamil Nadu4220853621337231 Karnataka3359282422295589 Uttar Pradesh2256321675433423 Delhi1733901541714426 West Bengal1597851309523176 Bihar135013117305688 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   Crime  31 Aug 2020  Supreme Court fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for contempt of court
India, Crime

Supreme Court fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for contempt of court

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2020, 1:06 pm IST

Bhushan, who has been convicted for two tweets against the judiciary, has to deposit the fine with the Supreme Court registry by Sep 15

Prashant Bhushan (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prashant Bhushan (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of one rupee against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan as punishment in the contempt case against him.

Bhushan, who has been convicted for two tweets against the judiciary, has to deposit the fine with the Supreme Court registry by September 15, said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. Failure to comply would entail a three-month jail term and debarment from law practice for three years, it said.

 

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, said freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected.

On August 14, the apex court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary and said they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.

Bhushan in his statement had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for the tweets, saying what he had expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

Tags: prashant bhushan, prashant bhushan contempt case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Atul Bhatalkar demanded that the role of ruling party leaders and a minister in connection with the death of Sushant case needs to be probed by the CBI. (PTI Photo)

CBI should probe role of MVA leaders in SSR case: BJP

As many as 411 villages in 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh have been affected by floods. (PTI Photo)

Flash floods destroy standing crops in Madhya Pradesh, lakhs of people displaced

SC rejects Mallya's plea seeking review of 2017 order in contempt case. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against 2017 contempt order

Army JCO killed in imprecise shooting incident along LoC in J&K's Rajouri. (PTI Photo)

Army JCO killed in sniper attack along LOC in Rajouri

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham