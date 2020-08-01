Railway agents, touts arrested for illegal sale of train tickets

apart from 718 touts, 176 IRCTC authorised agents were also arrested due to their involvement in selling tickets

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 718 touts indulging in illegal ticket sales activities since May. This came at a time when the train services remained largely curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic and Indian Railways had started limited train services since May 1.

“As the accommodation for train services was very limited there was possibility of bulk cornering of Railway tickets of reserve accommodation by the touts using illegal means. Anticipating the problems, RPF acted proactively in curbing the menace of touting and have been conducting massive and sustained drives against touting ever since,” Railways officials said.

During the crackdown, apart from 718 touts, 176 IRCTC authorised agents were also arrested due to their involvement in selling tickets with illegal means. Officials said future journey tickets worth Rs. 68 lakh were seized and processed for blocking and 4435 Personal User IDs and 176 IRCTC agents IDs, which were being used to carry out touting activities, have been processed for deactivation by the IRCTC.

“717 cases under Section 143 of the Railway Act’ 1989 have been registered at various RPF posts across Indian Railway. Action against persons found involved in touting activities and their abettors is being taken as per legal provisions. All zones have been advised to continue their efforts with full dedication to curb the activity of touting and ensure availability of reserved tickets for train journey for common passengers,” Railway ministry officials said.