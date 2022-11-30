Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

  India   Crime  30 Nov 2022  Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
India, Crime

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2022, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2022, 10:27 am IST

This is the sixth arrest in this case by the Enforcement Directorate

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. (Representational image)
 The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday.

Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED.

Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

The CBI in a recently filed chargesheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are close associates of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees for the accused public servants.

The ED also filed its first chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the case last week, naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru and few other entities in it.

Tags: delhi excise policy scam, ed enforcement directorate, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal raises his hands with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party leader Sachin Pilot and the party state President Govind Singh Dotasra during the state level coordination committee meeting on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at party headquarters, in Jaipur. (PTI)

Gehlot, Pilot put up show of unity ahead of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge waves at supporters during a public meeting while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Last day of campaigning for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

India logged 215 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,72,068. (AP file image)

Lowest COVID cases recorded in country since April 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM targets Congress, asks it to shun 'divide and rule' policy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham