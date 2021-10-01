Thursday, Sep 30, 2021 | Last Update : 10:42 PM IST

  India   Crime  30 Sep 2021  Definition of sexual assault in POCSO must be looked from victim's perspective: SC
India, Crime

Definition of sexual assault in POCSO must be looked from victim's perspective: SC

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2021, 10:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2021, 10:29 pm IST

If the 'sexual intent' is present then the offence is made out even without 'skin-to-skin contact', the apex court clarified

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
  Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The provision defining the offence of sexual assault against children under the POCSO Act must be looked at from the victim's perspective and if the sexual intent is present then the offence is made out even without "skin-to-skin contact", the Supreme Court Thursday orally observed.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit stressed on the intent to commit the sexual offence and said the results would be disastrous if the term physical contact in the provision is interpreted in a way where the skin-to-skin contact becomes necessary for constituting the offence.

 

The top court reserved its verdict on two appeals filed against the Bombay High Court verdict, which had come under intense scrutiny, and had held that no offence of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is made out if there is no direct skin-to-skin contact between accused and the victim.

The bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, discussed threadbare the definition of section 7 of the POCSO Act which deals with the offence of sexual assault against the children.

The provision says: Whoever, with sexual intent, touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person, or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault.

 

So, therefore, the primary thing is that if the sexual intent is proved then everything will fall in place, the bench orally observed while expressing its reservation on the interpretation made by the high court.

Senior advocate Siddhath Luthra, appearing for the convict in the case as an amicus curiae, referred to the contents of the provision and said that there were issues with the first part of the provision which said if an accused, with sexual intent, touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person then the offence of sexual assault is made out.

 

However, the second part of the provision said that for constituting the offence of sexual assault, an accused has to commit an act which involves physical contact without penetration and here the skin-to-skin interpretation creeps in.

Luthra said the second part requires sensitive interpretation.

One must rely on different situations to see whether a given interpretation logically holds and when an offence has been clearly laid down then if there was any need to stretch one's reasoning and rely on other provisions, the bench said.

One must look at things from the victim's perspective. If a pen is used to poke a person, there is no skin-to-skin touch and according to arguments advanced there is no sexual assault. But there is an invasion of privacy and violation of modesty of the child, it said.

 

"If we accept the submission (on physical contact without cloth), what kind of results will we get. According to us, the results will be disastrous, it observed.

Luthra said the legislature consciously used the term 'physical act' in the second part of the provision.

"So, do we understand your submission that the first part skin to skin need not be there? According to you, in the second part skin to skin contact is essential," the bench asked.

Another amicus curiae Siddhart Dave and others argued in the case and the counsel for Maharashtra adopted the submissions of Attorney General K K Venugopal who had vehemently argued for the setting aside of the verdict by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

 

While reserving the verdict, the bench asked parties to file their written submissions within three days.

Venugopal had earlier told the apex court that the controversial verdict of the Bombay High Court would set a "dangerous and outrageous precedent" and needed to be reversed.

The top court, which was hearing separate appeals of Attorney General and the National Commission for Women (NCW), had on January 27 stayed the order which had acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act saying groping a minor's breast without 'skin to skin contact' cannot be termed as sexual assault.

Two judgments were passed by Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench).

 

Earlier, while staying the judgements, the top court had also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and permitted the Attorney General to file an appeal against the verdict.

The verdict had said groping a minor's breast without "skin-to-skin contact" cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act.

It had said since the man groped the child without removing her clothes the offence cannot be termed as sexual assault but it does constitute the offence of outraging a woman's modesty under IPC section 354.

The high court had modified the order of a sessions court, which had sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

 

The verdict had held that mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault. As per the prosecution and the minor victim's testimony in court, in December 2016, the accused, one Satish, had taken the girl to his house in Nagpur on the pretext of giving her something to eat.

Once there, he gripped her breast and attempted to remove her clothes, the high court had recorded in her verdict.

Tags: bombay high court, supreme court of india, pocso act
Location: India, Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

he Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is a three-dose vaccine, these are administered in two doses. (Photo:Zyduscadila)

ZyCoV-D to be introduced in Covid vaccination drive shortly: Govt

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Leaving Congress but not joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham