Unnao rape case: Deputy CM meets survivor, formally demanded CBI probe

ANI
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
He said the state government is taking every necessary action under the guidance of CM.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma after meeting the survivor at IGMY hospital in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma met the Unnao rape victim at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre here on Tuesday where she is being treated after she was grievously injured along with others after their car was hit by a truck on Sunday.

"Our first priority is to ensure the victim gets complete medical facilities. Secondly, we will consider the parole application of Mahesh Singh, uncle of the rape victim. We will obey the Court's decision in this regard," said Sharma while talking to media persons.

"The state government is bearing all the treatment expenses. The FIR has also been registered. The investigation is also underway. The CBI is also investigating the matter," he added.

He said the state government is taking every necessary action under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state government has sent a formal request to the Centre for transferring the Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer.

Her aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

Since after the accident, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

