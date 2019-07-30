Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

Drunk man booked for kissing on-duty cop during festival procession in Hyderabad

ANI
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 8:45 am IST

On Sunday, Bonalu festival was celebrated as part of the arrangements, police personnel were performing their duties near Nallakunta.

A man was booked here for allegedly kissing an on-duty policeman during the Bonalu festival procession on Sunday. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A man was booked here for allegedly kissing an on-duty policeman during the Bonalu festival procession on Sunday.

Police said that the arrested man appeared to be in an inebriated condition.

"On Sunday, Bonalu festival was celebrated in Hyderabad city and as part of the arrangements, our police personnel were performing their duties in the limits of Nallakunta police station. Sub Inspector Mahendra was at a procession in the area. A person named Bhanu, resident of Malkajgiri, who came to attend the procession in Nallakunta area obstructed Sub Inspector Mahendra and kissed him in an inebriated condition," Murlidhar, Circle Inspector, Nallakunta police station said.

He informed that a case had been registered against Bhanu for obstructing a policeman under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have taken him into custody and he is being sent to judicial remand," Murlidhar said.

Bonalu festival was celebrated in Telangana on Sunday.

