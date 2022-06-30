Thursday, Jun 30, 2022 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

  India   Crime  30 Jun 2022  Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links
India, Crime

Udaipur beheading: NIA to probe Pakistani links

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 30, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2022, 7:19 am IST

The provisions of the UAPA that have been filed against the accused are sections 16, 18 and 20 that relate to a terrorist act

Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Rajasthan Director General of Police M. L. Lather addresses a press conference over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, at PHQ in Jaipur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The National Security Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation into the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, filing a case under terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as invoking several sections of the Indian Penal Code against the main accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammad. The provisions of the UAPA that have been filed against the accused are sections 16, 18 and 20 that relate to a terrorist act, conspiring to commit a terror act and being member of a terrorist gang or organisation.

Teli was brutally killed by two Muslim men on Tuesday, allegedly for his tweets in support of the now-suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, facing uproar over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The accused videotaped the murder and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. The government is viewing the beheading as an act of terror and is investigating if this incident has cross border connection.

Teli was on Wednesday cremated in his native village, where his wife and son demanded stringent punishment for the men who killed him.

The state witnessed protests in Bhim, Rajsamand, over the Udaipur murder. Police resorted to aerial firing and baton charge to stop protesters from heading to sensitive areas. The protestors resorted to stone-pelting, during which one constable was injured.

The security agencies believe that one of the two Muslim men who killed the tailor in Udaipur allegedly has links with Pakistan-based Islamic organisation Dawat-e-Islami and Barelvi extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik and had visited Karachi in 2014. Pakistan has refuted the charge.

The Union home ministry had rushed a team of NIA officials to Udaipur on Tuesday itself but a formal case was registered by the central agency on Wednesday. At present, the Rajasthan police are investigating the murder and have so far arrested the two main accused, along with three others, with whom the two prime accused were in touch before the crime.

"Ministry of home affairs has directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," Union home minister Amit Shah’s office said.

"NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on June 28 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The case was initially registered as FIR No- 81/2022 PS -- Dhanmandi district -- Udaipur, Rajasthan on June 29 pertaining to the murder of Shri Kanhaiyya Lal Teli on June 28 by two accused who had inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons. The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country. NIA has re-registered the case today… Pursuant to the registration of the case, NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has already been initiated," NIA said in a statement.

According to Rajasthan DGP M.L. Lather, "The main accused were in touch with Dawat-e-Islami. One of them also went to Karachi, Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. We are considering this as an act of terror. The case has been transferred to the NIA and the state police will assist in the probe."

He added the ASI and SHO of the concerned police station where Teli had approached fearing a threat to his life have been suspended as they didn't take the required action to calm down the already polarised situation in the area of the victim before this incident happened.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced to give out-of-term promotion to the five policemen who made quick arrests of the accused. Mr Gehlot has called an all-party meet in Jaipur over the incident.

On their part, Pakistan said that linking the accused of this beheading to an organisation in Pakistan is highly "mischievous". "We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan, including by externalising their internal issues through pointing fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad," said Pakistan foreign office.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, condemned the beheading, saying, "The brutal murder in Udaipur has shaken humanity... It's not only an act of cowardice but also non-Islamic, illegal, and inhuman. On behalf of all Indian Muslims, I strongly condemn this."

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind too condemned the murder, saying "There is no room for justification for such violence in Islam… The government must stop mischief-makers from taking advantage of this incident to create social unrest… The statements being issued by some political leaders show their immaturity and their ugly intention to play vote bank politics."

However, the BJP and Congress continued to blame each other. While BJP leaders blamed the failure of the Congress-led Rajasthan administration for acting in time, Congress leaders said Mr Gehlot government acted swiftly to nab the accused.

"We all condemn the Udaipur incident. Rajasthan CM took swift action and the culprits were nabbed within 2-3 hours. This is further proof that the Rajasthan government is vigilant and maintaining law and order, so it is not okay to demoralise them," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added that not just in Rajasthan, but similar cases have been reported from BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam. "Prime Minister and home minister should break their silence. The PM should appeal to the people that they do not engage in such incidents. People should not engage in provocative hate speeches too," Mr Kharge added.

Tags: us national security agency, uapa, nupur sharma
Location: India, Rajasthan, Udaipur

Latest From India

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday night, June 29, 2022. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)

Uddhav quits as CM after losing SC floor test battle

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear Sena's plea challenging Governor's floor test order today

Smoke billows from a burning object after violence erupted in the area following the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Udaipur tailor murder: Home Ministry directs NIA to take over case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham