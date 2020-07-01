Terror alert sounded in Mumbai after Hotel Taj receives call threatening 26/11 type attack

The threat calls were received at the Taj Hotel at Apollo Bunder and the Taj Lands End at Bandra at around 12.30am.

Mumbai: A security alert was sounded by the Mumbai police after the iconic Taj group of hotels received a threat call. The caller, claiming to be located in Pakistan, threatened to repeat the 26/11, 2008 terror attacks. The call was received post-midnight following which the police were informed and the security apparatus sprung into action in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The threat calls were received at the Taj Hotel at Apollo Bunder and the Taj Lands End at Bandra at around 12.30am on the hotel’s landline phones. The caller claimed to be calling from Karachi and stated that the two hotels will witness a 2008 styled terror attack that was executed by the 10 Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“The caller hung up after issuing the threat. The city was on a security alert following the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. With the threat calls, the security has been beefed up at both the places. The probe is underway to identify the caller,” said a police officer.

The police have blocked arterial lanes around the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai for vehicular traffic and the passers-by have been put under surveillance. The police added that the traffic and pedestrian movement around the hotel is to a minimum citing the COVID-19 lockdown. The police have also asked the hotel to step up security inside their two properties.

A statement, issued by the Taj Hotel stated, “Our safety and security teams have ensured that all our protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets. We would like to reassure our guests and associates that all adequate steps are being taken towards the safety of the premises.”

The police along with state cyber police and other probe agencies have begun investigation to identify the caller and his location.