Nurse in Jodhpur’s AIIMS commit suicide, sets herself on fire in a locked room; dies

A passerby informed the hospital staff that fumes were coming out of a room on the third floor of the building.

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Jodhpur: A woman nursing staff of Jodhpur's AIIMS Hospital allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire, Additional Police Commissioner (ADC) Chain Singh Mahecha said.

"At around 8:30 pm police got information that a woman has tried to set herself on fire at the AIIMS hospital. The police verified the claims by visiting the spot and found the body of the female on the third floor of the building in a room near the operation theatre," Mahecha told reporters in Jodhpur.

"She was identified as Biju Punoj, hailing from Kerala and was employed in the hospital since the past two years," Mahecha said.

A passerby informed the hospital staff that fumes were coming out of a room on the third floor of the building. The administration then sent its fire officer to verify the claims.

The woman had shut the doors of the room from the inside before the incident. Her body was found after the fire officer forcibly opened the door, following which the police was informed about the incident.

The woman's roommate has alleged that Biju Punoj was suffering from depression over family issues.

Police suspect she used a plastic bottle to carry inflammable material inside the hospital room.

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway.

