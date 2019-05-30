Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

Upset over fiancee's death, Yemen national commits suicide in Hyderabad

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019
Updated : May 30, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

The deceased, identified as Attas Ali, pursuing higher studies in Hyderabad was depressed over the death of his fiancee due to cancer.

 According to the police, Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday and a suicide note was recovered from the spot. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Yemen national allegedly committed suicide at his house located in Paramount hills, Toli Chowki in the limits of Banjara Hills police station here.

According to the police, Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday and a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The victim's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. However, a case has been registered, informed the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

