Telangana’s well of horrors: Two teen girls’ bodies found in a well over 3 days

Police suspect that the girls may have been sexually assaulted.

The two incidents – and a third case of disappearance of another girl -- have opened up what police fear is a series of similar cases.

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of an 18-year-old student were found in the same well in Telangana where body of a Class 10 girl was found three days ago, reported NDTV.

The two incidents – and a third case of disappearance of another girl -- have opened up what police fear is a series of similar cases.

Last Thursday, the Class 10 girl was reported missing by her family when she did not return home after attending a summer vacation class. The police initially found her school bag and few liquor bottles near the bag.

Late Friday evening, her body was found in the abandoned well in Bommalaramaram village.

The police took few suspects into custody, including the owner of the land in which well is located.

That is what is said to have led to the recovery of the second body, of the 18-year-old student.

Senior police officer Narayan Reddy said, "She was missing and it was presumed that she may have run away with her boyfriend. So her parents did not formally lodge a police complaint.''

The 18-year-old’s identity could only be established from her bag that had books with her name written on it, identity card from college and a bus pass.

The owner of the land, Srinivas Reddy, is also a suspect in this case as well as he is said to criminal past and was an accused in the murder of sex worker in Andhra’s Kurnool and Telangana’s Warangal.

After the investigation details were revealed to the people, angry villagers vandalised Reddy’s house and tried to set it on fire.

Police suspect that Reddy must have waited for the girls, sexually assaulted them and later pushed them into the well.

Meanwhile, the parents of a third girl, an 11-year-old who went missing in 2015, recently approached the police over her disappearance.