Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:40 PM IST

India, Crime

Telangana’s well of horrors: Two teen girls’ bodies found in a well over 3 days

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 4:04 pm IST

Police suspect that the girls may have been sexually assaulted.

The two incidents – and a third case of disappearance of another girl -- have opened up what police fear is a series of similar cases. (Representational Image)
 The two incidents – and a third case of disappearance of another girl -- have opened up what police fear is a series of similar cases. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of an 18-year-old student were found in the same well in Telangana where body of a Class 10 girl was found three days ago, reported NDTV.

Police suspect that the girls may have been sexually assaulted.

The two incidents – and a third case of disappearance of another girl -- have opened up what police fear is a series of similar cases.

Last Thursday, the Class 10 girl was reported missing by her family when she did not return home after attending a summer vacation class. The police initially found her school bag and few liquor bottles near the bag.

Late Friday evening, her body was found in the abandoned well in Bommalaramaram village.

The police took few suspects into custody, including the owner of the land in which well is located.

That is what is said to have led to the recovery of the second body, of the 18-year-old student.

Senior police officer Narayan Reddy said, "She was missing and it was presumed that she may have run away with her boyfriend. So her parents did not formally lodge a police complaint.''

The 18-year-old’s identity could only be established from her bag that had books with her name written on it, identity card from college and a bus pass.

The owner of the land, Srinivas Reddy,  is also a suspect in this case as well as he is said to criminal past and was an accused in the murder of sex worker in Andhra’s Kurnool and Telangana’s Warangal.

After the investigation details were revealed to the people, angry villagers vandalised Reddy’s house and tried to set it on fire.

Police suspect that Reddy must have waited for the girls, sexually assaulted them and later pushed them into the well.

Meanwhile, the parents of a third girl, an 11-year-old who went missing in 2015, recently approached the police over her disappearance.

Tags: sexual assault, murder, crime, telangana crime, telangana murder
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Two Surat-based sisters had approached police in 2013 alleging that they were raped by Asaram and Narayan Sai. (Photo: ANI)

Asaram's son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Objecting to Kathpalia’s appointment, ICPA – the union of Air India pilots – alleged that the top officials were “bending backwards to elevate a tainted official”. (Photo: Twitter)

AI pilot suspended for faling pre-flight alcohol test gets promoted

Rahul Said, 'the entire country knows that Modi has waived Rs 5.55 lakh crore of 15 persons in the country in the last five years'. (Photo: File)

Even guards at PM's house will say 'chowkidar chor hai': Rahul

Hazra, who had switched over from Trinamool Congress in March after being expelled for anti-party activities, left the BJP red faced after he met senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal fuelling speculation over his return to the party. (Photo: ANI)

'It was a courtesy visit': BJP contestant on meeting TMC leader on poll day

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham