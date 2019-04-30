Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, Crime

Gurgaon man raped 8-year-old daughter repeatedly after wife died, held

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 8:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 8:49 am IST

The man was arrested after neighbours found out about the horror from the girl, who studies in class four, police said.

'The girl used to stay with her father in Pataudi area. After the death of her mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months,' the officer said. (Representational Image)
 'The girl used to stay with her father in Pataudi area. After the death of her mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months,' the officer said. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: A man has been arrested in Haryana's Gurgaon for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter repeatedly over several months, police said Monday.

The man was arrested after neighbours found out about the horror from the girl, who studies in class four, police said.

The girl was not behaving normally over the past few days and when neighbours started asking her about it she told them about the sexual exploitation, ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said. Following that they informed police, he added.

"The girl used to stay with her father in Pataudi area. After the death of her mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months," the officer said.

"The girl said that she was sexually exploited almost every night after her father got drunk. Last week, the accused raped her twice," he said. The girl has been rescued and sent to children observation centre for counselling, police said.

Tags: crime, sexual assault, rape, crime against minors
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

Newly elected North Delhi Municipal Corporation Avtar Singh greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: BJP | Twitter)

BJP councillor who used to sell tea elected North Delhi mayor

According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), they were informed on Saturday morning that a child had gone missing from his home. (Representational Image)

8-year-old takes revenge; kills a toddler in Delhi

The Yeti, known as the abominable snowman in popular culture, is said to live in the Himalayan regions of Nepal and is largely regarded by scientists as a mythical creature. (Twitter/ ADG PI)

Indian Army finds the abominable snowman in the Himalayas?

PM Modi was accused of violating the poll conduct for his references to Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during the campaign. (Photo: File)

EC to decide on complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi today

MOST POPULAR

1

Rebound tourism threatens Egypt’s fragile marine ecosystem

2

Get ready for new breakthrough in LED televisions ahead

3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

5

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Salman, Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham