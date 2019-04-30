Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

8-year-old takes revenge; kills a toddler in Delhi

Published : Apr 30, 2019, 9:24 am IST
During primary investigation, it was revealed that the missing child was a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, the DCP said.

New Delhi: Nursing a grudge against a girl who had hit his younger sibling, an eight-and-a-half-year-old boy allegedly killed her toddler brother in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, a few days back, the toddler's elder sister pushed the accused's younger brother due to which he fell down on the floor, leading to a minor swelling on the head.

The accused was bearing a grudge against her since then and he killed the toddler alone to take revenge, police said.

According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), they were informed on Saturday morning that a child had gone missing from his home.

During the primary investigation, it was revealed that the missing child was a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, the DCP said.

He was sleeping with his mother and sister on the roof of his house at Mandi village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and had gone missing from there between 1 am and 4 am, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, another boy, who was a tenant in a neighbouring house, was also found missing, he said.

Later, the body of the toddler was recovered from a drain near the house, Kumar said.

The body carried injury marks on the right eye, abdomen and leg. Blood was also dripping from the right ear. The toddler's body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary, police said.

A case was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station and an investigation was initiated, they said.

The accused boy, who was also missing, was traced on Saturday morning and was found involved in the incident, the DCP said.

He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

A senior police officer said that the families of the toddler and the accused used to live in rented accommodations and their fathers are daily labourers.

