India, Crime

Retired Army Captain beaten to death over suspicion of theft in Amethi

ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 8:40 am IST

According to police, Khan was murdered by thieves who went there to steal road construction materials kept at vacant area outside his house.

 A retired Army Captain was murdered in his house by unidentified assailants in a suspected theft case. (Representational Image)

Amethi: A retired Army Captain was murdered in his house by unidentified assailants in a suspected theft case. The incident took place in Kamrauli area of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Captain (retd) Amanullah Khan, 64, and his wife were sleeping on the verandah of his newly-constructed house built at a roadside in Kamrauli area.

According to police, Khan was murdered by thieves who went there to steal road construction materials kept at the vacant area outside his house. When the man sensed some activities in his surroundings, he raised an alarm.

He also told the thieves that their identity was revealed following which they tied Khan's hands and thrashed him, which led to his death.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Khan's grandson, said the criminals also beat up Khan's wife, who was sleeping beside him.

The body was sent for the post-mortem examination. The crime site was inspected by a forensic team, Amethi SP Rajesh Kumar said.

Some people have been held in connection with the crime.

The matter took a political turn after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised a question over law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state.

"The law and order is now no more in government's hand in Uttar Pradesh. Crime continues to take place but the BJP government only intends to spoil the matter. This is an incident of my home Amethi. Will the BJP government really take any step to solve this problem or continue to sleep," she tweeted along with a news report on the matter.

