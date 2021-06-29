Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

  Two held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 97,500 from MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account
Two held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 97,500 from MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Rai and Nihal Sinha, both residents of Patna in Bihar

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs 97,500 from the bank account of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj using fake cheques, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Rai (30) and Nihal Sinha (27), both residents of Patna in Bihar, the police said.

 

They said a case of cheating and forgery was registered at Parliament Street police station on a complaint that someone had withdrawn Rs 97,500 from BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account using three fake cheques. The original cheques were with Sakshi Maharaj and the accused had also forged his signature.

Sinha was traced to Patna and arrested during a raid. ATM cards of different banks were recovered from him, a senior police officer said.

On Sinha's instance, Rai was also nabbed from the city. A fake cheque and debit cards were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

 

During interrogation, it was found that Rai was the kingpin of the racket. He arranged the fake cheques and gave them to Sinha. They used to present these cheques at banks and would get the money credited to different accounts. Later, they would withdraw the money from these bank accounts, the officer said.

