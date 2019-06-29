Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns wall collapse incident in Pune; orders inquiry

15 including 4 children, were killed when a portion of compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident of wall collapse in Pune, in which 15 people were killed. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident of wall collapse in Pune, in which 15 people were killed.

"Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and praying for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry," Fadnavis said on Twitter.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan also expressed his grief over the incident and urged the state government to extend all the help to the families of the dead and injured. Chavan said an inquiry should be carried out "so that the guilty can be punished".

At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa area in Pune in the early hours of Saturday. The shanties were set up for labourers working in a nearby construction site.

