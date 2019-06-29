Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in MP, arrested

The matter came into light when girl's parents admitted her to district hospital saying piece of glass hit her private parts causing injury.

Umaria: A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Shivnath Kulke has been arrested for allegedly raping the minor girl when she was playing in her neighbourhood in Kathautiya village under Nowrozabad police station limits on June 24.

The matter came into light when the girl's parents admitted her to the district hospital here, saying that a piece of glass hit her private parts causing injury.

"A six-year-old tribal girl was admitted to a hospital by her parents on June 24. The parents told the hospital that a piece of glass hit private parts of the girl," Sub-Divisional Police Officer R K Shukla said.

The victim's mother later told the police that the girl was raped while playing near her house on June 24 evening.

"Two days ago, the girl narrated her ordeal to her grandfather when he visited her to the hospital. An MLC (medicolegal case) would be conducted," Dr Sandeep Singh, who is treating her, said.

A case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

