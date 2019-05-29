Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, Crime

UP: Relatives torture mentally-challenged minor, hang brick to private part

ANI
Published : May 29, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 10:08 am IST

Police has taken cognizance of the issue and the case is under investigation.

Photo: Representation image
 Photo: Representation image

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident from Shahjahanpur a 16-year-old mentally challenged boy was punished by hanging a brick from his private part as a punishment by his own relatives.

The boy's sister and other family members were also attacked when they tried to complain about the incident which took place on May 26.

"My son Sandeep (name changed) who is specially-abled and also mentally challenged was playing with some boys from the village when an altercation broke out. They beat him and also tied a brick to his private part, they made a video of it and shared it freely. When we got to know of the incident and went to complain they beat us too," Hari Ram told ANI here.

Dhwani, the sister of the victim said that the spiteful relatives showed no remorse when her mother went to complain about the incident to them. She also accused her relatives of attacking her and her mother with sticks.

"My mother went to complain about the treatment meted out to my mentally challenged brother. I accompanied her to my relative's place where an altercation broke out. I was trying to save my mother from the relatives when suddenly I was attacked with a stick from behind," Dhwani told ANI.

Praveen Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer (CO) said that the police has taken cognizance of the issue and is conducting investigations to find out the truth and added that strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

"We have just seen the video, the police has taken cognizance of the video and investigations are going on. We will take the strictest action possible if the incidents in the video are found out to be true, actions under the provisions of human rights violation will also be taken," Yadav said.

Amrit Tripathi, District Magistrate (DM) Shahjahanpur said that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to nab the culprits and ensure justice is delivered.

"An FIR has been registered regarding the incident which took place on May 26 in a village in the Banda police station area. The FIR was registered late because the case came to our notice only when its video became viral. Further procedures will be carried out at the earliest," Tripathi said.

Tags: shahjahanpur, crime against minor
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

Latest From India

They were seen taking pictures and videographing the military station and were immediately taken into custody for questioning. (Photo: File I Representational)

2 suspected spies arrested while taking pictures outside army camp in Jammu

Tej Pratap lamented that had Lalu Prasad been out of jail, the RJD would not have faced the rout. (Photo: File)

I am with Tejashwi as Krishna: Tej Pratap on reports of rift in RJD

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: Twitter)

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa to head Chiefs of Staff Committee

Sanju was arrested in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Lover kidnaps girl's father, forces him to say 'marry him, he's good boy'; arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Vladimir Putin's suspected lover gives birth to twin boys

2

Sehwag, Ganguly, Harbhajan in one team yet again

3

Becoming a sex symbol at young age haunted me: 'Kasoor' actress Lisa Ray

4

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

5

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham