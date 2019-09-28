Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi man killed by brother in front of mother for drug abuse

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 2:02 pm IST

He left his brother to die and their mother kept on screaming for help.

Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical. (Photo: Representational)
 Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man stabbed his brother to death in front of their mother after being scolded for his drinking and drugs habit.

The incident took place on Thursday in west Delhi's Basai Darapur near Moti Nagar. The mother lodged a murder complaint against her son at the Moti Nagar police.

“Anand died at the spot. A murder case was registered against his brother Amit Tiwari who is absconding,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Sameer Sharma.

Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Sameer Sharma said that a team reached the spot and found Amit Tiwari's brother lying in a pool of blood.
Amit often used to have fights with his mother, Shanti Devi, and brother, Anand Tiwari because he was addicted to alcohol and drugs, an investigator told Hindustan Times.

On Thursday night, Amit reached home in a drunken state and entered into an argument with his mother. “When Anand intervened and joined his mother, Amit picked up a knife and slit Anand’s throat before ‘fleeing the home,” the officer said.

He left his brother to die and their mother kept on screaming for help.

A team has been formed to find the suspect.

Anand was working for a tobacco company in Delhi and Amit was unemployed. 

Tags: delhi crime, murder, drug abuse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. (Representational Image)

44 dead after heavy rain in UP, downpour likely to continue for 2 days

Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)

Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

‘Want to speak to my children before I die': Peter Mukerjea

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Exchange of fire between Army, two suspicious individuals on Jammu highway

MOST POPULAR

1

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

2

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

3

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

4

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

5

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham