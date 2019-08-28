Ram Rahim parole plea rejected again

In her petition, Kaur submitted that her husband had earned the necessary good conduct remission reports for the parole as required under law.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh after his wife, Harjeet Kaur, filed a petition seeking his release on parole to look after his ailing mother.

In her petition, Kaur submitted that her husband had earned the necessary good conduct remission reports for the parole as required under law.

Kaur submitted that Ram Rahim had been sentenced to imprisonment for two terms of 10 years by a Panchkula special judge. He has also been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case.

She added that his mother, Naseeb Kaur, 85, was suffering from a heart ailment and needed to undergo an angiography. The petition said the mother was “old and weak” and had expressed “desire that her only son” Gurmeet Ram Rahim be present to attend to her. The Bench was of the opinion that Ram Rahim could himself file the plea.

The plea came two years after Ram Rahim was sentenced to two 10-year terms in a rape case. His wife had sought a three-week parole for him to tend to his ailing mother on the grounds that the convict had earned “good conduct remission reports”.

Earlier, jail authorities in Rohtak, where he is undergoing sentence, refused to grant him the parole to meet his ailing mother.

The decision not to grant the parole was taken by jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan on August 9 after Justice Kuldip Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state to take a decision on the representation of Ram Rahim Singh’s wife.