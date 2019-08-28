CBI to file 3 fresh charges in Bihar home abuse case

Investigators are taking assistance of forensic experts also in examining fresh evidences, they added.

The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to file at least three fresh charge sheets against prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to file at least three fresh charge sheets against prime accused Brajesh Thakur. The agency, sources said, has collected fresh evidences against Thakur in connection with the disappearance of 11 more women inmates from the state government sponsored shelter home.

“These forensic evidences will be mentioned in the fresh charge sheets”, sources said.

Investigators are taking assistance of forensic experts also in examining fresh evidences, they added. The CBI is investigating the role of Thakur in the alleged murder of 11 more inmates of the shelter home.

Earlier, the central probe agency had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (EC), stating that it will now probe the main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case for the murder of 11 more minor girls.

While delivering its seventh status report before the SC, the CBI had informed the apex court that new evidence has emerged which has led its sleuths to believe that the owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

In its affidavit, the CBI had also claimed that it discovered a bundle of bones from a burial site where they were led by one of the accused in the case.