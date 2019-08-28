Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, Crime

CBI to file 3 fresh charges in Bihar home abuse case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 2:29 am IST

Investigators are taking assistance of forensic experts also in examining fresh evidences, they added.

The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to file at least three fresh charge sheets against prime accused Brajesh Thakur.(Photo: Representational Image)
 The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to file at least three fresh charge sheets against prime accused Brajesh Thakur.(Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to file at least three fresh charge sheets against prime accused Brajesh Thakur. The agency, sources said, has collected fresh evidences against Thakur in connection with the disappearance of 11 more women inmates from the state government sponsored shelter home.

“These forensic evidences will be mentioned in the fresh charge sheets”, sources said.

Investigators are taking assistance of forensic experts also in examining fresh evidences, they added. The CBI is investigating the role of Thakur in the alleged murder of 11 more inmates of the shelter home.

Earlier, the central probe agency had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (EC), stating that it will now probe the main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case for the murder of 11 more minor girls.

While delivering its seventh status report before the SC, the CBI had informed the apex court that new evidence has emerged which has led its sleuths to believe that the owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

In its affidavit, the CBI had also claimed that it discovered a bundle of bones from a burial site where they were led by one of the accused in the case.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter case, sexual abuse case

Latest From India

Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) on Tuesday issued a notice to the former director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) Dr Ashwini Pujahari asking him to personally depose before its Ethics Committee in connection with his alleged salt therapy treatment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Salt therapy for cancer lands doctor in soup

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo: PTI)

Ram Rahim parole plea rejected again

US President Donald Trump

India, US hold maritime security meet in California

The Congress party on Tuesday expressed its disagreement over Tejashwi Yadav being declared as the RJD’s chief ministerial candidate in Bihar. (Photo: ANI/twitter)

RJD declares Tejashwi Yadav as CM nominee, Congress upset

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham