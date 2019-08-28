Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, Crime

22-yr-old deaf, mute woman gangraped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 9:09 am IST

The alleged incident took place on the night of August 25 in a village, police said.

The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)
 The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

Bilaspur: A 22-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped by five men in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Tuesday.

All the accused have been arrested.

The alleged incident took place on the night of August 25 in a village under the Marwahi police station limits, said Pradip Arya, Station House Officer (SHO).

The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her.

After committing the crime they fled, leaving her at the spot.                        

On reaching home, she narrated the incident to her mother and aunt through sign language, after which a complaint was lodged at Marwahi police station on Monday, SHO Arya said.

The police called up a teacher from a school for the differently-abled to communicate with the girl.

The accused were identified as Dole Kujur, Sanjiv Kumar Uraon, Suraj Lahre, Krishna Kujur and Gauri Shankar Uraon, and all of them were soon rounded up.

A case of gangrape and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, the SHO said, adding that further probe was on.

Tags: crime, crime against women, rape, gangrape, indian penal code
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station and found a man lying there. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi teacher dies after fight with vendors over price of headphone

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to 'demonise and humiliate' him. (Photo: File)

'ED wants to arrest only to humiliate me': Chidambaram to Supreme Court

Priyanka interacted with the family of the victims here and was seen consoling them.

Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of UP man who died in custody, says 'there's complete anarchy'

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

2

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

3

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

4

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

5

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham