Uttar Pradesh: Two guest workers commit suicide after returning to their villages

People close to the two deceased said that both were facing financial problems.

Banda (UP): Two migrant workers who returned a few days ago to the district committed suicide, police said on Thursday. People close to the two deceased said that both were facing financial problems.

Suresh (22) committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his Lohara village under Mutondh police station area on Wednesday, SHO Mutondh Ramendra Tiwari said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the SHO said.

According to the family, Suresh was working in Delhi and had returned home 5 days ago. He had no money and was under immense stress, they said.

In a similar incident in Sindhan Kala village under Pailani police station area, Manoj (20) who had returned from Mumbai 10 days ago committed suicide by hanging in his room.

His neighbour said that Manoj was working in a private company as security guard which closed down because of the lockdown. His parents had died long ago and he was living alone and had no money to buy ration.

SI in-charge of Pailani, Baljeet Singh, said the body was handed over to the villagers after postmortem examination .

The villages are saying that the deceased committed suicide because of financial problems and an investigation has been started , Baljeet Singh added.