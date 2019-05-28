Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 PM IST

CBI sends 'documents' to ADG CID Rajeev Kumar's office

Published : May 28, 2019, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 7:23 pm IST

Kumar, had skipped meeting with CBI on Monday despite being summoned questioning in connection with the scam.

On Saturday, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: A day after ADG CID Rajeev Kumar failed to appear for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, the CBI on Tuesday sent some "documents" to his office, sources said.

The documents were submitted at Kumar's office at Bhawani Bhawan in the southern part of Kolkata by CBI officials, they said without elaborating. "This is not a summons but some necessary documents in connection with an investigation," a source said, dismissing reports that fresh summons were issued to the officer.

Kumar, a former Kolkata police commissioner, had skipped a meeting with CBI officials on Monday despite being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the scam.

He is now serving as additional director general of police in the CID. In the morning, CBI officials had visited the residence of lawyer Y J Dastoor apparently for legal consultations on the matter.

On Saturday, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country.

The agency wanted custodial interrogation of Kumar in connection with the scam as he was heading the police's special investigation team to probe the case before the CBI took over.

Last month, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

On May 17, the apex court withdrew protection from arrest given to Kumar and asked the CBI to proceed as per law.

It gave a week's time to Kumar to approach the competent court for anticipatory bail. Kumar again approached the top court last Monday, seeking extension of the protection and saying the courts in West Bengal were not functioning due to a lawyers' strike.

His petition was rejected, following which he moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Barasat court.

As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI had said.

The multi-crore scheme scam by the Saradha group of companies, which had duped lakhs of customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI had said.

