9-month-old girl raped by minor boy in Rajasthan's Karauli

 The accused, who also resides in the same locality, brought the child to his home on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

Karauli: A nine-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Jatnangla village of Hindon city here.

The accused, who also resides in the same locality, brought the child to his home on Monday. After some time, he dropped her back to her house.

The police said that the relatives have not registered an FIR in the case.

Kunwar Singh Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Suroth Police Station said: "We got information that a girl child was admitted to hospital by her mother. There was bleeding from the girl's private parts. Nobody has registered FIR in the case till now. Hospital board has conducted a medical examination of the child. Final Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) report is awaited."

The doctors of the district hospital said that the girl was admitted to the hospital around 11:30 on Monday.

Dr Pushpendra Gupta, Medical Jurist said, "A nine-month-old girl child was admitted in the hospital on Monday night. I informed the police after the examination. Prima facie, it is a rape case."

