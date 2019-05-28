10-month-old baby raped by minor in Rajasthan

An FIR in the case was lodged on Monday, he said, adding the accused has been detained and will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused took the baby to an isolated area on Sunday evening and committed the crime, investigating officer and SHO of Kotwali police station Roop Singh said.

An FIR in the case was lodged on Monday, he said, adding the accused has been detained and will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

The girl is admitted to a hospital in Karauli, he said.