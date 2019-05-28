Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 PM IST

India, Crime

10-month-old baby raped by minor in Rajasthan

PTI
Published : May 28, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 7:25 pm IST

An FIR in the case was lodged on Monday, he said, adding the accused has been detained and will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 10-month-old baby was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused took the baby to an isolated area on Sunday evening and committed the crime, investigating officer and SHO of Kotwali police station Roop Singh said.

An FIR in the case was lodged on Monday, he said, adding the accused has been detained and will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

The girl is admitted to a hospital in Karauli, he said.

Tags: minor, rape, rajasthan, toddler, karauli
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party led the UPA alliance including Congress in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday batted for the continuance of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. (Photo: File)

MK Stalin urges Rahul to continue as Congress president

‘I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata to attend Modi's swearing-in

On Saturday, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country. (Photo: PTI)

CBI sends 'documents' to ADG CID Rajeev Kumar's office

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera. (Photo: ANI)

Better to be alert than complacent: Kerala DGP on ISIS 'threat'

MOST POPULAR

1

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

2

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

3

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

4

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

5

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham